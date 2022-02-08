Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Bayern Munich are the current world champions - but do not get to defend their title with only the Champions League winners representing Europe

Chelsea head off to the Fifa Club World Cup in the United Arab Emirates this week with a chance to be named world champions - but fans may wonder if it will hinder their chances closer to home.

The European champions have had two Premier League games postponed because of their trip to Abu Dhabi, which could add to their fixture congestion when they get back.

Chelsea face Al Hilal in the semi-final on Wednesday, only four days after their extra-time win over Plymouth in the FA Cup.

But data shows the four previous English teams to play at the Club World Cup in its current format (since 2005) have not suffered on their return.

They have all won at least one trophy - and their final league position has never been worse then the position they were in on leaving.

Manchester United in 2008-09 and Liverpool in 2019-20 both won the Premier League titles (with United also winning the League Cup) after winning the Club World Cup.

Liverpool won the 2005-06 FA Cup and Chelsea lifted the Europa League in 2012-13 - with both sides having lost the final.

To add to that, all four won their first Premier League game on returning to England.

Liverpool (2005-06 - lost final)

Position before leaving: Third (12 points off top)

Final position: Third (nine points off top)

Cups: Won FA Cup, Champions League last 16, already out of League Cup

Days of Premier League games either side: 10-26 December

Dates of Fifa Club World Cup games: 15, 18 December (Japan)

Man Utd (2008-09 - won final)

Position before leaving: Third (six points off top)

Final position: Champions

Cups: Won League Cup, Champions League finalists, FA Cup semi-finals

Days of Premier League games either side: 13-26 December

Dates of Fifa Club World Cup games: 18, 21 December (Japan)

Chelsea (2012-13, lost final)

Position before leaving: Third (10 points off top)

Final position: Third (14 points off top)

Cups: Won Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup semi-finals

Days of Premier League games either side: 8-23 December

Dates of Fifa Club World Cup games: 13, 16 December (Japan)

Liverpool (2019-20, won final)

Position before leaving: Top

Final position: Champions

Cups: Champions League last 16, FA Cup fifth round, League Cup quarter-finals (played at same time as Club World Cup)

Days of Premier League games either side: 14-26 December

Dates of Fifa Club World Cup games: 18, 21 December (Qatar)

Chelsea (2021-22)

Position before leaving: 3rd

Cups: In Champions League last 16, FA Cup fifth round, League Cup final

Days of Premier League games either side: 23 January-19 February

Dates of Fifa Club World Cup games: 9, 12 February (Abu Dhabi)