Tony Gallacher, right, made one senior appearance for Liverpool in a 5-0 EFL Cup defeat by Aston Villa

St Johnstone have signed Scottish left-back Tony Gallacher from Liverpool on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Gallacher, 22, moved to Anfield from Falkirk for a six-figure fee in 2018, and made one League Cup appearance.

He spent last term on loan at Toronto FC, playing in nine MLS games.

"I felt the time was right to look for first-team football and an exciting opportunity presented itself at St Johnstone," Gallacher said.

"I had a great time at Liverpool. It was an incredible education. It's now up to me to show everyone at St Johnstone that I'm good enough to play regular first-team football."

Gallacher becomes St Johnstone's third permanent signing of what is expected to be a busy transfer window.

Irish defender Dan Cleary has joined from Dundalk, and the Perth club have also secured midfielder Ali Crawford on a permanent deal after he arrived on loan from Bolton Wanderers in August.

St Johnstone have also had a bid rejected by Partick Thistle for striker Zak Rudden.

