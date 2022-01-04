Last updated on .From the section Morton

Three individuals have been banned from Cappielow, including two for life

Morton have banned two individuals from Cappielow for life "following an incident of racial abuse" in their recent match against Ayr United.

Another person has been banned from the ground for 18 months in relation to a separate incident that took place in an away match with Raith Rovers.

Morton lost at Raith on 20 November and drew with Ayr on 4 December.

"Racism has no place in football, or wider society," the Greenock club said in a statement.

"As a club, we condemn all forms of racism, and any racist behaviour will not be tolerated."

Morton also thanked those who provided "information and evidence" in their investigations.