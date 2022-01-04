Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Ryan Loft has scored six goals for Scunthorpe United this season

Bristol Rovers have signed striker Ryan Loft from fellow League Two side Scunthorpe United on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 24-year-old came through Tottenham Hotspur's academy before joining Leicester in 2018, and spent the 2019-20 season on loan at Carlisle.

Loft joined the Iron in 2020 and scored 12 goals in 55 league appearances.

"I'm buzzing. I can't wait to get started and show the Rovers fans what I can do," he told the Rovers website.

