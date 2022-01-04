Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Patten signed for Arsenal at the age of 12 and has made a total of 31 appearances for the Gunners

Women's Super League side Aston Villa have signed Arsenal defender Anna Patten on loan.

The 22-year-old defender has joined Carla Ward's team until the end of the season.

Patten, who has played for Arsenal since the age of 12, has made 31 appearances for the Gunners, scoring two goals.

Villa boss Ward stressed Patten will be a "key signing" for her side heading into the second half of the season.

"She will bring both quality and experience to the team," Ward said.

"She is a young English player with huge potential and we believe this is a great chance for her to continue her development."

After making her first-team debut for the Gunners in 2016, Patten played and studied in the United States for four years before returning to the club in 2021.

Villa are currently 10th in the WSL with just three wins from 10 games. Their next match is against Everton on 8 January (GMT 12.30).