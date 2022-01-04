Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Ed Upson spent a decade in the Championship and League One with Yeovil, Millwall, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers

Stevenage have signed midfielder Ed Upson from League Two rivals Newport on a deal until the end of the season.

Upson, 32, joined the Exiles last summer after making more than 370 Football League appearances for Yeovil, Millwall, MK Dons and Bristol Rovers.

He has featured 19 times for Newport this season but has not played since a 1-1 draw at Crawley on 23 November.

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Joseph Anang, 21, has been recalled from a season-long loan with Stevenage by West Ham United.

Anang has played 18 times for Stevenage this term but has acted as back-up to Adam Smith in recent weeks.

Strugglers Stevenage, 22nd in the table, have already brought in goalkeeper Christy Pym and defender Luke O'Neill during the January transfer window, with Upson becoming Paul Tisdale's third signing.

