Sam Burns is yet to make his first-team debut at Blackburn Rovers

Scunthorpe United have loaned striker Sam Burns from Championship side Blackburn Rovers, following Ryan Loft's departure to Bristol Rovers.

The 19-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance at Rovers but has been a regular at under-23 level, scoring seven goals this season.

Burns, who has had a spell at FC United of Manchester this season, will remain at the League Two Iron until May.

Hayden Hackney has also extended his loan from Middlesbrough until May.

"It's been top drawer and different to what I'm used to at under-23 level, but I'm buzzing to get in and work hard, give what the manager wants and help the team," Burns said.

"He's told me to work hard and work my way into the side, and to show my quality. I have pace and I'm quick at running in behind, and can hopefully bring some goals to the team."

