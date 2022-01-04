Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Jake O’Brien has played 14 times for Crystal Palace's under-23 side this season

Swindon Town have signed centre-back Jake O'Brien from Crystal Palace on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old initially joined the Eagles in February on loan before joining permanently in the summer.

O'Brien came through the ranks at Cork City and has been playing for Palace's under-23 side this season.

"I'm delighted to be joining Swindon and hopefully I can play a part in us getting up the table," he told the Swindon website.

Ben Garner's Robins are fifth in League Two, two points behind the automatic promotion places.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.