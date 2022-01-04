Last updated on .From the section Harrogate Town

Josh Austerfield and Brahima Diarra both made first-team debuts for Huddersfield last season

Huddersfield Town have loaned midfielders Josh Austerfield and Brahima Diarra to Harrogate Town until the end of the season.

Austerfield, 20, has made two senior appearances for the Terriers since joining the club's academy from Leeds amateurs Drighlington.

Paris-born Diarra, 18, has also played twice for Huddersfield's first-team.

"Both Josh and Brahima have got a huge amount of potential," Harrogate boss Simon Weaver said.

"We don't see them as just on the periphery players, we see them challenging the current starters and really enhancing our chances of doing well this season."

Harrogate are five points off the play-off places in League Two.

