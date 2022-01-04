Kieran Trippier: Newcastle agree £12m fee with Atletico Madrid

By Alistair MagowanBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Kieran Trippier
Kieran Trippier has won 35 caps for England

Newcastle have agreed a £12m fee plus add-ons with Atletico Madrid for England full-back Kieran Trippier.

The 31-year-old is set to be Newcastle's first signing under their new Saudi owners - and first for new manager Eddie Howe since he took charge in November.

Trippier, who joined La Liga side Atletico in 2019 from Tottenham for £20m, will have a medical on Wednesday.

He will be reunited with Howe, who signed him while he was at Burnley.

Trippier has made 83 appearances for the Spanish club, who won La Liga last season.

The defender was part of the England side that reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer.

Newcastle are second bottom of the Premier League, having won just one league game all season.

They are next in action on Saturday, at home to Cambridge United in the FA Cup third round, before hosting fellow strugglers Watford in the league on 15 January.

Comments

Join the conversation

214 comments

  • Comment posted by Anonymoustache, today at 21:23

    Don’t understand the beef from some toon fans for this deal… £12m for a proven prem quality player who also plays well for England and has a wand of a left foot… not too old either. For me this is a bargain and can only improve their (currently pretty poor) team.

    • Reply posted by Burnside, today at 21:27

      Burnside replied:
      He is right footed

  • Comment posted by gudwin, today at 21:23

    £12 million is a steal for someone of his quality. If we can get 2-3 good years from him then this is a great buy.

    • Reply posted by PRGBR, today at 21:29

      PRGBR replied:
      If we get a quality 6 months out of him it’ll be a good signing

  • Comment posted by Harrysdad, today at 21:20

    What a fantastic signing for Newcastle. Superb player.

    • Reply posted by lfchmb, today at 21:25

      lfchmb replied:
      Nope it really isn’t!

  • Comment posted by KTP, today at 21:21

    From winning La Liga and playing in the Champions League, and living in the sun, to relegation zone Newcastle. Interesting choice Kieran

    • Reply posted by lfchmb, today at 21:23

      lfchmb replied:
      Huge weekly wage that was his choice it’s very simple!

  • Comment posted by Ben, today at 21:20

    The exact type of purchase we never saw under Ashley. Plenty of prem experience and still a good age. Would be very welcome at St James

    • Reply posted by lfchmb, today at 21:25

      lfchmb replied:
      Over 30 years old whoopdy whoo! Waste of money!

  • Comment posted by Martinspurs, today at 21:25

    Excellent player. Should never have sold him

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 21:21

    Good signing and for a decent price - wishing him all the best!

    • Reply posted by The worlds gone mad, today at 21:29

      The worlds gone mad replied:
      Depends on his wages?

  • Comment posted by John Earl, today at 21:26

    Well for £12million, he's a bargain!

  • Comment posted by TV 40, today at 21:24

    ...and so the Toon revolution begins. Great signing and at a good price too

  • Comment posted by David, today at 21:21

    Surprisingly cheap.

    • Reply posted by Holmes, today at 21:42

      Holmes replied:
      Yes, you might ask why.

  • Comment posted by Kingsman, today at 21:28

    Only 20 comments and the anti brigade out already...
    Great signing for me hopefully the first of a few necessary deals in this window. Relegation likely but survival not out of the question!
    Welcome Kieran!

    • Reply posted by Araucaria, today at 21:47

      Araucaria replied:
      Beat Watford next game and Burnley notwithstanding you're out of the zone. So why relegation likely?

  • Comment posted by Ologist, today at 21:26

    Great acquisition. I’m not a Newcastle fan but it would be great to see these fans enjoy some success after years of suffering under Ashley. Another club to challenge the established status quo.

    • Reply posted by jeff, today at 21:29

      jeff replied:
      Why...?

  • Comment posted by DanGorman, today at 21:20

    Need to buy some young talent but Trip is quality so good start from the billionaires

    • Reply posted by lfchmb, today at 21:24

      lfchmb replied:
      How the hell is he quality? Huge weekly wage for a could of been! Let go by Man City because he couldn’t cut it!

  • Comment posted by Jose, today at 21:28

    Great signing, experienced player for the championship.

  • Comment posted by East Coast Warrior, today at 21:23

    That doesn’t seem too bad a deal, in fairness.

  • Comment posted by Julie, today at 21:24

    Lest people forget:
    A) Trippier wants to return to the premier league
    B) He rates Eddie Howe
    C) He's excited about this incredible journey that's just starting for Newcastle
    D) and the amazing fans
    The payday may help too...but he can't help but be motivated by A-D...

    • Reply posted by U19534545, today at 21:29

      U19534545 replied:
      What journey is that Julie / a relegation to the championship ???

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 21:24

    Best of luck KT. Got your work cut out to stay in premiership . Make it break although many purists want the Toon to go down because of its new owners record on human rights .

    • Reply posted by Its only a game, today at 21:27

      Its only a game replied:
      I meant to say make or break

  • Comment posted by Durkadurka, today at 21:23

    That's a bargain that is.

  • Comment posted by Beetle Juice, today at 21:22

    Great signing and good value IMO.

    Good luck to kieran and Newcastle.

    LFC fan.

  • Comment posted by jiml, today at 21:29

    Maguire cost 80 milllion. Trippier 12 millones.
    One can defender the other ?
    Sometimes football makes no sense

    • Reply posted by Aminur, today at 21:30

      Aminur replied:
      Neither does your question.

