League One
CreweCrewe Alexandra2CharltonCharlton Athletic1

Crewe Alexandra v Charlton Athletic

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Crewe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 31Richards
  • 12Mandron
  • 6Offord
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 28Williams
  • 23Johnson
  • 35RobertsonSubstituted forMurphyat 83'minutes
  • 14FinneyBooked at 58minsSubstituted forGriffithsat 86'minutes
  • 8Lowery
  • 9Porter
  • 7Long

Substitutes

  • 1Jääskeläinen
  • 11Ainley
  • 16Murphy
  • 18Griffiths
  • 30Lawton
  • 32Salisbury
  • 34Tabiner

Charlton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 30Henderson
  • 28Clare
  • 6Pearce
  • 5Famewo
  • 7JaiyesimiBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBlackett-Taylorat 58'minutes
  • 11GilbeyBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMorganat 76'minutes
  • 4Dobson
  • 3PurringtonSubstituted forBurstowat 58'minutes
  • 17Lee
  • 18Leko
  • 14WashingtonBooked at 43mins

Substitutes

  • 10Morgan
  • 16Matthews
  • 23Blackett-Taylor
  • 24Inniss
  • 26Watson
  • 31Harness
  • 48Burstow
Referee:
Robert Lewis
Attendance:
3,556

Match Stats

Home TeamCreweAway TeamCharlton
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home7
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home10
Away20

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Elliot Lee (Charlton Athletic).

  2. Post update

    Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Albie Morgan.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Regan Griffiths replaces Oliver Finney.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Luke Murphy replaces Scott Robertson.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Charlton Athletic 1. Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Dobson.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Leko.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Albie Morgan replaces Alex Gilbey.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Billy Sass-Davies.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Porter tries a through ball, but Chris Long is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lowery with a cross following a set piece situation.

  19. Post update

    Hand ball by Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic).

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Elliot Lee (Charlton Athletic).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Match report will appear here.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 12th January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham24155445172850
2Sunderland26155651321950
3Wycombe26147542301249
4Wigan21143440202045
5MK Dons25127644301443
6Oxford Utd25127640271343
7Plymouth24127538251343
8Portsmouth2310762822637
9Sheff Wed2491053027337
10Ipswich259884334935
11Accrington25105103140-935
12Burton2495102930-132
13Cheltenham257993144-1330
14Charlton2585123131029
15Shrewsbury2585122629-329
16Lincoln City2477102932-328
17Cambridge246993238-627
18Bolton2475123037-726
19Fleetwood2467113743-625
20Wimbledon226793036-625
21Morecambe2465133449-1523
22Crewe2556142444-2021
23Gillingham2439121838-2018
24Doncaster2444161644-2816
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC