Crewe Alexandra v Charlton Athletic

Line-ups
Crewe
Formation 5-3-2
- 31Richards
- 12Mandron
- 6Offord
- 22Sass-Davies
- 28Williams
- 23Johnson
- 35RobertsonSubstituted forMurphyat 83'minutes
- 14FinneyBooked at 58minsSubstituted forGriffithsat 86'minutes
- 8Lowery
- 9Porter
- 7Long
Substitutes
- 1Jääskeläinen
- 11Ainley
- 16Murphy
- 18Griffiths
- 30Lawton
- 32Salisbury
- 34Tabiner
Charlton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 30Henderson
- 28Clare
- 6Pearce
- 5Famewo
- 7JaiyesimiBooked at 52minsSubstituted forBlackett-Taylorat 58'minutes
- 11GilbeyBooked at 66minsSubstituted forMorganat 76'minutes
- 4Dobson
- 3PurringtonSubstituted forBurstowat 58'minutes
- 17Lee
- 18Leko
- 14WashingtonBooked at 43mins
Substitutes
- 10Morgan
- 16Matthews
- 23Blackett-Taylor
- 24Inniss
- 26Watson
- 31Harness
- 48Burstow
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
- Attendance:
- 3,556
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away20
Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Crewe Alexandra. Conceded by Albie Morgan.
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Regan Griffiths replaces Oliver Finney.
Attempt missed. Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Corey Blackett-Taylor (Charlton Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Oliver Finney (Crewe Alexandra).
Substitution, Crewe Alexandra. Luke Murphy replaces Scott Robertson.
Goal! Crewe Alexandra 2, Charlton Athletic 1. Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Conor Washington (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by George Dobson.
Foul by Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic).
Travis Johnson (Crewe Alexandra) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Sean Clare (Charlton Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jonathan Leko.
Substitution, Charlton Athletic. Albie Morgan replaces Alex Gilbey.
Corner, Charlton Athletic. Conceded by Billy Sass-Davies.
Attempt missed. Elliot Lee (Charlton Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Offside, Crewe Alexandra. Chris Porter tries a through ball, but Chris Long is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Chris Long (Crewe Alexandra) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Lowery with a cross following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Jonathan Leko (Charlton Athletic).
Hand ball by Elliot Lee (Charlton Athletic).
