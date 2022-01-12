MauritaniaMauritania16:00GambiaGambia
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cameroon
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Cape Verde
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Burkina Faso
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Ethiopia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Guinea
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Senegal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Malawi
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Zimbabwe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Algeria
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sierra Leone
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Ivory Coast
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Equatorial Guinea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Mali
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Mauritania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Tunisia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0