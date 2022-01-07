Kieran Trippier: Newcastle United sign Atletico Madrid defender for £12m

Newcastle United have signed England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12m plus add-ons.

The 31-year-old, who has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal, is Newcastle's first signing under their new Saudi owners and their first since Eddie Howe was appointed manager in November.

"I knew this was where I wanted to be," said Trippier.

Howe also signed Trippier in 2012 during his time as Burnley boss.

