Kieran Trippier: Newcastle United sign Atletico Madrid defender for £12m
Newcastle United have signed England defender Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid for £12m plus add-ons.
The 31-year-old, who has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal, is Newcastle's first signing under their new Saudi owners and their first since Eddie Howe was appointed manager in November.
"I knew this was where I wanted to be," said Trippier.
Howe also signed Trippier in 2012 during his time as Burnley boss.
More to follow.
