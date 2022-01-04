Last updated on .From the section Football

Jersey Bulls last played on 18 December when they beat Knaphill 2-1

Jersey Bulls' Combined Counties League Premier Division South game with Beckenham Town has been postponed due to the island's Covid-19 travel rules.

People arriving in the island must now either have three Covid-19 vaccinations or take a PCR test at least 72 hours before arrival.

The match was scheduled to be played on Saturday 8 January at Springfield.

It is the second game the Bulls have had called off this year after Monday's game with Frimley Green was postponed.

"This is a direct consequence of the implications on our playing squad of the current travel requirements/restrictions in place due to the ongoing Covid situation," Beckenham Town said in a statement on Twitter. external-link

In response Jersey Bulls tweeted: external-link "Sadly Beckenham have decided not to play the fixture.

"The matter will be dealt with by the league. As everyone knows, coming to Jersey is straightforward.

"If you are not fully vaccinated then you take a PCR test before travelling. We will not be commenting any further."