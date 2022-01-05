Celtic have "no wriggle-room" with the £6m fee placed in 24-year-old Cameron Carter-Vickers' loan agreement after they opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur about it becoming a permanent signing. (Sky Sports) external-link

Wantaway Nimes playmaker Zinedine Ferhat has attempted to force a January transfer move amid links with Celtic, with the Algeria international, who is out of contract at the end of the season, refusing to attend training amid interest from Ligue 1 clubs St Etienne and Montpellier, according to the Objectif Gard outlet. (Daily Record) external-link

New York City midfielder James Sands, the 21-year-old United States international who can also play at centre-half, is expected to arrive in Scotland within 48 hours to sign an 18-month contract with Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Romania legend Gheorghe Hagi believes son Ianis is poised to agree a new contract at Rangers despite the 23-year-old midfielder being linked with interest from the Roma, Galatasaray, Lyon and Sevilla in recent months. (Daily Record) external-link

Joey Veerman, who was linked with Rangers last summer with a possible fresh approach being made during January, has instead joined PSV Eindhoven, with the 23-year-old midfielder completing the dream move to the club he supported as a boy in a £5m move from Heerenveen. (The Herald) external-link

Rangers midfielder Nnamdi Ofoborh has opened up on what he's called "the toughest year" of his life and targeted a return to action during 2022 after a heart problem was detected after the 22-year-old's summer transfer from Bournemouth. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray has dropped the biggest hint yet that he is ready to raid Aberdeen for midfielder Ryan Hedges and Heart of Midlothian centre-half John Souttar during the January transfer window. (Scottish Daily Express) external-link