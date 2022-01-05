Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Alfie Lewis is yet to make his professional debut in England

Plymouth Argyle have signed midfielder Alfie Lewis on a free transfer.

The 22-year-old joins after the expiry of his contract with Irish Premier Division side St Patrick's Athletic, where he won the FAI Cup and helped the side finish second in the league.

Former West Ham youngster Lewis made three appearances for the club's academy side in the EFL Trophy before moving to Ireland last year.

He scored three goals in 31 games during his time at St Patrick's.

"Alfie was a good prospect at West Ham and has gone and played a year of men's football in Ireland," Argyle boss Steven Schumacher told the club website.

"He is a player we highlighted in the summer and we feel he is one we can develop and hope he can be a big player for us now and in the future."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.