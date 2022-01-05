Last updated on .From the section Preston

Andrew Hughes also played for Newport and Peterborough before joining Preston

Defender Andrew Hughes has signed a new contract with Preston North End which will run until the summer of 2024.

The 29-year-old has played 122 games for the Lilywhites and scored six goals, including two in 24 appearances this season for Ryan Lowe's side.

Hughes, who signed from Peterborough in June 2018, can operate at left-back or on the left of three centre-backs.

"I love the club, I love everything about it so it was my main priority to stay at Preston," Hughes said.

"There was not once where I ever really wanted to leave, it was just making sure things were right for myself and the club."