Ben Williams: Cheltenham Town sign Barnsley defender for undisclosed fee
Last updated on .
Cheltenham Town have signed Wales Under-21 left-back Ben Williams from Championship side Barnsley.
The League One club have paid an undisclosed fee for the 22-year-old, who has signed a deal until 2024.
He helped the Tykes win promotion to the Championship in 2019 and played five times this season after recovering from a knee injury that kept him out of the entire 2020-21 campaign.
"I'm feeling good and I'm ready to hit the ground running," Williams said.
