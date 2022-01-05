Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles is set to complete a loan move to Roma for the rest of the season.

The 24-year-old England international will travel to Italy for a medical after the Gunners agreed a deal with the Seria A side, managed by Jose Mourinho.

Maitland-Niles has made 11 appearances this season, but has only started two Premier League games.

In August, he voiced his frustration with a lack of playing time at Arsenal.

Everton were hopeful of signing him during the summer transfer window after he spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom, but Arsenal did not want him to leave the Emirates.

He said on social media: "All I wanna do is go where I'm wanted and where I'm gonna play."

A move to Roma would mean he joins former Arsenal team-mate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, former Manchester United defender Chris Smalling and ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.