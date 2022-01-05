Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Tyrese Omotoye made his first-team debut as Norwich won promotion to the Premier League last season

Norwich City have loaned striker Tyrese Omotoye to Carlisle United for the remainder of the season.

The 19-year-old spent the first part of the season at the Cumbrians' League Two rivals Leyton Orient where he played eight games without scoring.

Former Belgium youth forward Omotoye, who has played four first-team games at Norwich, offers Carlisle options after Brad Young's return to Aston Villa. external-link

"He's a player we've watched," Carlisle boss Keith Millen said. external-link

"Norwich think a lot of him as a person and as a footballer. They loaned him to Orient for the first part of this season, but he probably didn't get enough game time."

Carlisle have struggled for goals so far this season, scoring only 16 in 22 games this term - the joint lowest in the league.

Omotoye, who had a spell at Swindon last season, has scored three goals in 10 Premier League 2 games for Norwich's under-23 side.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.