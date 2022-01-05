Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Josh McPake (right) helped Harrogate to FA Trophy silverware in May

Rangers have loaned winger Josh McPake to English League Two side Tranmere Rovers for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old had been on loan to Morecambe in League One for the opening half of the campaign, where he played seven games in all competitions.

Coatbridge-born McPake has made one senior appearance for the Light Blues, in addition to loans at Dundee, Greenock Morton and Harrogate Town.

"We're delighted to sign Josh," Rovers boss Micky Mellon said. external-link

"We felt that we needed more competition and quality on top of what we already have. We need as many options as possible to try and win games and Josh brings us that."

McPake played at Wembley for Harrogate in their delayed FA Trophy final against Concord during his time on loan last season, and also made his Scotland Under-21 debut for Scot Gemmill's side last summer.

