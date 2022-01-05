Last updated on .From the section Tranmere

Scott Davies also had spells with Morecambe and Fleetwood

Tranmere Rovers goalkeeper Scott Davies has retired at the age of 34.

Davies has not featured for the League Two side since suffering an Achilles injury in March 2021.

He made a total of 238 league appearances for the Prenton Park outfit and helped them win promotions from the National League to League One.

Davies, who joined from Fleetwood in 2015, has said he will remain at the club until the end of his contract in the summer.

"While I am still a player at Tranmere Rovers I will do everything I can behind the scenes to help the club achieve its aims," he said.

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios added: "Scotty has been one of the most influential players in and around the club for most of my time here.

"He not only contributed on the pitch through two promotions and four trips to Wembley but also bridged the gap between the dressing room and the boardroom."