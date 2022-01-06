Ross Clarke in action against James Singleton during Glenavon's 1-0 win over Crusaders at Mourneview in December

Irish Cup first round - Glenavon v Crusaders Date: Friday, 7 January 2022 Venue: Mourneview Park, Lurgan Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website & app

Former Crusaders cup-winning captain Colin Coates says progression in Friday's Irish Cup tie will be a big priority for Glenavon and the Crues when they meet at Mourneview Park.

Coates, who spent 18 months at Glenavon before joining Cliftonville, will be co-commentator for the first-round match which will be streamed live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

"The cup represents the most realistic chance for both clubs to win silverware this season and the carrot of a place in Europe is massive," said Coates.

"Neither side has had the league campaign that they would perhaps have liked so the opportunity of staying in the running to potentially qualify for Europe automatically by winning the cup, and the financial rewards that go with that, make it a massive game for both teams," added the central defender.

"Both clubs want to keep their season alive in terms of trophies so there is huge incentive, this game will be a big priority for them."

'Cup can become number one priority'

Colin Coates captained Crusaders to victory in the 2019 Irish Cup final

Coates played in four Irish Cup finals during a successful 18-year stay at Crusaders, skippering the north Belfast side to success in two of those deciders - against current club Cliftonville in 2009 and Ballinamallard United in 2019.

"Outside of the league, this is the competition that everyone wants to win. It's a brilliant competition and the final is a big occasion which provides a great day out for the squads and the fans," reflected the 36-year-old.

"The feeling of being a winner on Irish Cup day is difficult to match and for teams who are maybe not going to challenge for the league title it can become their number one priority.

"Neither Crusaders or Glenavon have qualified for Europe over the last couple of seasons and because of the money at stake that has an effect on their ability to bolster their squads for the next campaign.

"Crusaders have a relatively poor record at Mourneview Park in recent seasons and Glenavon won the league meeting between the sides in Lurgan on 4 December so it promises to be an interesting battle.

"The Crues will want to avenge that defeat and there is a bit of pressure on them to win trophies."

'Clubs would have preferred easier draw'

Glenavon were Irish Cup winners in both 2014 and 2016 under manager Gary Hamilton, but Coates believes both he and Crusaders counterpart Stephen Baxter would have preferred to ease themselves into the competition by facing lower league opposition.

"You would want a more comfortable draw against a lower-ranked club, but you usually get one big all-Premiership encounter at this stage so while they would have preferred an easier draw they will now want to use this as an opportunity to kick on their seasons," argued Coates.

"With a couple of games in hand, Crusaders may fancy they can still be involved in the title race and for me, Paul Heatley remains their biggest threat going forward. He's still a top player and when he plays well Crusaders play well.

"Ben Kennedy has impressed this season too after a slow start to his time at Seaview.

"The Crues have an experienced squad of players who have racked up hundreds of games in the Irish League right across the pitch.

"They have been at the top for a long time and have won trophies, they have just lacked a bit of consistency in recent months."

Baxter on Crusaders return to action following 17 Covid cases

Glenavon squad 'starting to galvanise'

Crusaders sit fifth in the Premiership table, while Glenavon are back in eighth aiming to propel themselves into the seventh spot which would give them a crack at the end-of-season European play-offs should they not win the Irish Cup.

"Both managers have a great desire to win but while Stephen is very 'hands-on' in training, Gary trusts his coaches to look after things more on the training ground and plays his part more on Saturdays.

"For Glenavon, the fact that Peter Campbell is suspended is a blow as he poses a big threat but the Crues will have to keep an eye on Matthew Fitzpatrick - he has impressed me - he is strong, holds the ball up well and scores goals.

"The likes of Mark Stafford and Mark Haughey will have to be watched at set-pieces too.

"Glenavon will maybe be slightly disappointed with where they are in the league - with the likes of the ex-Linfield contingent on board they maybe felt they could push on this year but it hasn't really happened for them.

"They have had some good results though in recent weeks so it looks like their squad is starting to galvanise."