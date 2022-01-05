Last updated on .From the section Morecambe

Trevor Carson has faced some of the world's best, such as Erling Braut Haaland, on Northern Ireland duty

Morecambe have signed goalkeeper Trevor Carson on loan from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United for the remainder of the season.

The move reunited the Northern Ireland international with manager Stephen Robinson, who he played under when the pair were both at Motherwell.

Carson, 33, has made 340 senior league and cup appearances during his career, at clubs such as Bury and Hartlepool.

"He was excellent for me, my captain at times," Robinson told the club website. external-link

"What he brings is a vast amount of experience, he will come in and compete with Kyle [Letheren] and he just gives us a bit more experience that we haven't got in the squad at the moment."

Former Sunderland academy player Carson had played five games for the Tangerines this season, including last month's 1-0 defeat by Rangers.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.