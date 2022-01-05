Spanish Copa del Rey
Linares DeportivoLinares Deportivo1BarcelonaBarcelona0

Linares Deportivo v Barcelona

Line-ups

Linares Deportivo

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Razak
  • 18Perejón Cera
  • 15Guerrero Sánchez
  • 5Gómez Meneses
  • 14Barbosa
  • 11Sanchidrián
  • 8Rodríguez Expósito
  • 20MeléndezSubstituted forCarracedoat 56'minutes
  • 10Carnicer MagánSubstituted forMarín Prietoat 56'minutes
  • 7Díaz Sánchez
  • 16Copete Vallina

Substitutes

  • 1Juskevicius
  • 2Luna
  • 3Marín Prieto
  • 9Etxaniz
  • 21Castillo
  • 22Olivera
  • 23Carracedo
  • 26Lorente
  • 30Cañete

Barcelona

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 13Murara Neto
  • 22Mingueza
  • 24García
  • 4AraújoSubstituted forPiquéat 45'minutes
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Alves da Silva
  • 28González Iglesias
  • 6Puig MartíSubstituted forde Jongat 45'minutes
  • 18Alba
  • 37AkhomachSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
  • 29Jutglà

Substitutes

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 3Piqué
  • 7Dembélé
  • 21de Jong
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 34Sanz
  • 35Comas
  • 38Jaime
  • 39Pedrola Fortuny
  • 41Mármol
Referee:
Guillermo Cuadra Fernández

Match Stats

Home TeamLinares DeportivoAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home18%
Away82%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away6

