Linares Deportivo v Barcelona

Linares DeportivoLinares Deportivo1BarcelonaBarcelona0
Line-ups
Linares Deportivo
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Razak
- 18Perejón Cera
- 15Guerrero Sánchez
- 5Gómez Meneses
- 14Barbosa
- 11Sanchidrián
- 8Rodríguez Expósito
- 20MeléndezSubstituted forCarracedoat 56'minutes
- 10Carnicer MagánSubstituted forMarín Prietoat 56'minutes
- 7Díaz Sánchez
- 16Copete Vallina
Substitutes
- 1Juskevicius
- 2Luna
- 3Marín Prieto
- 9Etxaniz
- 21Castillo
- 22Olivera
- 23Carracedo
- 26Lorente
- 30Cañete
Barcelona
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 13Murara Neto
- 22Mingueza
- 24García
- 4AraújoSubstituted forPiquéat 45'minutes
- 5Busquets
- 8Alves da Silva
- 28González Iglesias
- 6Puig MartíSubstituted forde Jongat 45'minutes
- 18Alba
- 37AkhomachSubstituted forDembéléat 45'minutes
- 29Jutglà
Substitutes
- 1ter Stegen
- 3Piqué
- 7Dembélé
- 21de Jong
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 34Sanz
- 35Comas
- 38Jaime
- 39Pedrola Fortuny
- 41Mármol
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
Match Stats
Home TeamLinares DeportivoAway TeamBarcelona
- Possession
- Home18%
- Away82%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away6