Spanish Copa del Rey
AlcoyanoAlcoyano1Real MadridReal Madrid3

Alcoyano v Real Madrid

Line-ups

Alcoyano

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Figueras
  • 16Castellano Castro
  • 4BlancoSubstituted forGonzálezat 60'minutes
  • 2Férriz García
  • 18CarbonellBooked at 50minsSubstituted forRevertat 80'minutes
  • 8Casanova VidalBooked at 54mins
  • 6MirandaSubstituted forGarcíaat 60'minutesBooked at 70mins
  • 14Antón
  • 15VegaSubstituted forGarcíaat 80'minutes
  • 10EscuderoSubstituted forCerdá Vicenteat 60'minutes
  • 12El Ghezouani

Substitutes

  • 5González
  • 7Cerdá Vicente
  • 9Mejía Ruiz
  • 11García
  • 13Stopajnik
  • 17Abad
  • 19Sánchez
  • 20García
  • 23Revert
  • 25Pérez

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 6Nacho
  • 3Militão
  • 4Alaba
  • 12Marcelo
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 25CamavingaBooked at 58minsSubstituted forIscoat 78'minutes
  • 21RodrygoBooked at 80mins
  • 24MarianoSubstituted forAsensioat 48'minutes
  • 7E HazardSubstituted forKroosat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 8Kroos
  • 11Asensio
  • 17Vázquez
  • 19Ceballos
  • 22Isco
  • 40Fuidias
  • 41Marín Zamora
  • 44Gonzalez Carmona
  • 45Piñeiro
Referee:
Adrián Cordero Vega

Match Stats

Home TeamAlcoyanoAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away8

Wednesday 5th January 2022

