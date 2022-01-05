Last updated on .From the section Football

Hill made his first start for Fleetwood in an EFL Cup game against Leicester City in 2018

Bournemouth have signed defender James Hill from Fleetwood Town for a reported £1m transfer fee.

The 19-year-old has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Vitality Stadium and becomes the Cherries' first signing of the January transfer window.

Hill made his debut for Fleetwood aged 16 and was called up to the England Under-21s squad in November.

"He is a player who is a great fit for the club," said Bournemouth's chief executive Neill Blake.

The Cherries are three points clear of Fulham at the top of the Championship as they aim to return to the Premier League after being relegated at the end of the 2019-20 season.

Blake added of centre-back Hill's arrival: "Unsurprisingly there was a lot of interest in James and the fact he has chosen to come here speaks volumes for this club and the direction the team is moving in under Scott Parker."