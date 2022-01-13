Africa Cup of Nations - Group A
CameroonCameroon1EthiopiaEthiopia1

Afcon 2021: Cameroon v Ethiopia

Line-ups

Cameroon

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Onana
  • 19Fai
  • 21Castelletto
  • 5Ngadeu
  • 25Tolo
  • 3Moumi Ngamaleu
  • 18HonglaBooked at 7mins
  • 8Zambo Anguissa
  • 12Toko Ekambi
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 10Aboubakar

Substitutes

  • 6Oyongo
  • 7N'Jie
  • 9Bahoken
  • 11Bassogog
  • 14Oum Gouet
  • 15Kunde
  • 16Epassy
  • 17Mbai&#776;zo
  • 20Ganago
  • 22Onguéné
  • 23Omossola
  • 27Léa Siliki

Ethiopia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Shanko
  • 2Hamid
  • 15Tamene
  • 4Debebe
  • 20Yusef
  • 7DagnachewBooked at 15mins
  • 8Yohannes
  • 3Mohammed
  • 11Gebremichael
  • 10Nasir
  • 27Hotessa

Substitutes

  • 1Tassew
  • 5Yohannes
  • 6Panom
  • 9Kebede
  • 12Endashaw
  • 13Solomon
  • 17Melayu
  • 19Gugesa
  • 21Tonjo
  • 24Tafesse
  • 25Reshid
  • 26Kassim
Referee:
Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo

Match Stats

Home TeamCameroonAway TeamEthiopia
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home6
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Ramadan Yusef.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Cameroon. Karl Toko Ekambi tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Suleman Hamid (Ethiopia).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon).

  10. Post update

    Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Suleman Hamid with a through ball.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Amanuel Gebremichael.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

  15. Post update

    Martin Hongla (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Aschalew Tamene (Ethiopia).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Surafel Dagnachew.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Martin Hongla (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon).

  20. Post update

    Aschalew Tamene (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cameroon21103214
2Cape Verde11001013
3Ethiopia201112-11
4Burkina Faso100112-10

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Guinea11001013
2Senegal11001013
3Malawi100101-10
4Zimbabwe100101-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gabon11001013
2Morocco11001013
3Comoros100101-10
4Ghana100101-10

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Nigeria11001013
2Guinea-Bissau10100001
3Sudan10100001
4Egypt100101-10

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ivory Coast11001013
2Algeria10100001
3Sierra Leone10100001
4Equatorial Guinea100101-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Gambia11001013
2Mali11001013
3Mauritania100101-10
4Tunisia100101-10
View full Africa Cup of Nations tables

