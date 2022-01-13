Corner, Cameroon. Conceded by Ramadan Yusef.
Line-ups
Cameroon
Formation 4-4-2
- 24Onana
- 19Fai
- 21Castelletto
- 5Ngadeu
- 25Tolo
- 3Moumi Ngamaleu
- 18HonglaBooked at 7mins
- 8Zambo Anguissa
- 12Toko Ekambi
- 13Choupo-Moting
- 10Aboubakar
Substitutes
- 6Oyongo
- 7N'Jie
- 9Bahoken
- 11Bassogog
- 14Oum Gouet
- 15Kunde
- 16Epassy
- 17Mbaïzo
- 20Ganago
- 22Onguéné
- 23Omossola
- 27Léa Siliki
Ethiopia
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Shanko
- 2Hamid
- 15Tamene
- 4Debebe
- 20Yusef
- 7DagnachewBooked at 15mins
- 8Yohannes
- 3Mohammed
- 11Gebremichael
- 10Nasir
- 27Hotessa
Substitutes
- 1Tassew
- 5Yohannes
- 6Panom
- 9Kebede
- 12Endashaw
- 13Solomon
- 17Melayu
- 19Gugesa
- 21Tonjo
- 24Tafesse
- 25Reshid
- 26Kassim
- Referee:
- Jean Jacques Ndala Ngambo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away5
Live Text
Offside, Cameroon. Karl Toko Ekambi tries a through ball, but Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu is caught offside.
Nouhou Tolo (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Suleman Hamid (Ethiopia).
Attempt missed. Jean-Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Cameroon) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by André-Frank Zambo Anguissa following a set piece situation.
Attempt blocked. Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Karl Toko Ekambi (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Surafel Dagnachew (Ethiopia).
Foul by Michael Ngadeu (Cameroon).
Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dawa Hotessa (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Suleman Hamid with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Abubeker Nasir (Ethiopia) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Amanuel Gebremichael.
Attempt missed. André-Frank Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Martin Hongla (Cameroon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aschalew Tamene (Ethiopia).
Attempt missed. Amanuel Gebremichael (Ethiopia) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Surafel Dagnachew.
Attempt missed. Martin Hongla (Cameroon) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Vincent Aboubakar.
Foul by Vincent Aboubakar (Cameroon).
Aschalew Tamene (Ethiopia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.