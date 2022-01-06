Last updated on .From the section European Football

Jurgen Locadia has signed a short-term deal with Bochum that runs until the summer

Forward Jurgen Locadia has joined German Bundesliga club Bochum on a free transfer from Brighton.

The 28-year-old made 35 Premier League appearances in four years at Brighton.

He joined the Seagulls for a then club record fee of £15m in January 2018, but has spent much of the past three seasons on loan, at Cincinnati in the USA and Hoffenheim in Germany.

Brighton boss Graham Potter said he hoped Dutchman Locadia could "reinvigorate his career" at Bochum.

Locadia has made three appearances for Brighton this season after returning from Major League Soccer side Cincinnati in June.

He last featured in their goalless draw with Leeds United in the Premier League on 27 November.

Locadia, who scored six goals in all competition for Brighton, said he is "glad that the move to VfL [Bochum] has worked out" after limited opportunities with the Premier League side.

"Having had little playing time recently, I naturally hope that this will change at VfL," Locadia told the German club's website.

Meanwhile, Brighton defender Leo Ostigard has joined Andriy Shevchenko's Genoa on loan for the remainder of the season after he was recalled from a spell at Stoke City.

The 22-year-old, who made 13 appearances for the Potters in the Championship, joins a Genoa side who are third from bottom in Serie A and battling to avoid relegation.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.