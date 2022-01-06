Last updated on .From the section Bristol City

Cameron Pring has made 19 Championship appearances so far this season

Bristol City full-back Cameron Pring has agreed a two-year contract extension with the Championship club.

The 23-year-old will now stay at Ashton Gate until 2024 having established himself in Nigel Pearson's side since the start of this season.

Left-back Pring made his senior Robins debut in August following recent loan spells with Portsmouth and Walsall as well as Cheltenham and Newport County.

He started Sunday's 3-2 home win against Millwall in the Championship.