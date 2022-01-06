Cameron Pring: Bristol City full-back extends contract until 2024
Bristol City full-back Cameron Pring has agreed a two-year contract extension with the Championship club.
The 23-year-old will now stay at Ashton Gate until 2024 having established himself in Nigel Pearson's side since the start of this season.
Left-back Pring made his senior Robins debut in August following recent loan spells with Portsmouth and Walsall as well as Cheltenham and Newport County.
He started Sunday's 3-2 home win against Millwall in the Championship.
"At the start of the year, my goal was to break into the team," Pring told the club's website. "Hopefully I can cement a starting spot and push on in the second half of the season."