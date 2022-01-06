Plymouth Argyle: Mark Hughes leaves Bristol Rovers to join Pilgrims as first-team coach

Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Mark Hughes in action for Bristol Rovers
Mark Hughes also played for Morecambe, Walsall, Northampton, Accrington and Bury

Plymouth Argyle have appointed Mark Hughes as first-team coach following his departure as a player from League Two side Bristol Rovers.

Defender Hughes, 35, made six appearances for the Gas this season during an injury-disrupted campaign.

He will work under his former Everton, Bury and Stevenage team-mate Steven Schumacher at Home Park.

"I'm lucky to be given this opportunity alongside a friend which will make it all the more special," said Hughes.external-link

He is currently working towards his Uefa A licence and has helped coach the Rovers first team this season.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity I got at Bristol Rovers to start my coaching journey and am looking forward to starting a new one at Argyle," he added.

Hughes will work alongside Keith Downing, who was brought onto Schumacher's staff in December, as well as Kevin Nancekivell and Darren Behcet on first-team affairs at the League One club.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC