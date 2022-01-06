Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Children went on the pitch to meet players at the end of Sunday's win against Burnley

Leeds United will issue one-year match bans to parents or guardians who allow their children to go on to the pitch on matchdays.

Recently, young fans have run on to the pitch after full-time external-link to speak to players or ask for shirts.

A statement from the Elland Road club reminded supporters that "encroachment on the pitch is a criminal offence".

Leeds said this rule was even more important during the pandemic with increased Covid measures for the team.

The pitch is part of a coronavirus 'red zone' at Elland Road and those allowed in the area are checked for a negative test result before entering the stadium.

The club statement added: "We will have a zero-tolerance approach to those invading the pitch and those putting players at risk, with football banning orders issued to any supporters identified.

"The recent trend with incidents have included young supporters being sent on to the pitch and this will not be tolerated whether it is before, during or after a game. In these cases the parents or guardians of the juniors in question will be given a one-year ban from matches."