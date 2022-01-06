Last updated on .From the section Bournemouth

Ethan Laird made 21 appearances for Swansea City while on loan earlier this season

Bournemouth have signed Manchester United full-back Ethan Laird on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old was recalled by his parent club from his previous season-long deal at Swansea City.

His 21 appearances this season for the Swans included a 4-0 Championship defeat by his new club in November.

Laird's signing is Bournemouth's second in as many days following the arrival of fellow defender James Hill from Fleetwood Town on Wednesday.

