Arsenal Under-21s reached the last 16 with a penalty shoot-out win over League One Ipswich

Wigan Athletic will face either Arsenal or Chelsea under-21s in the quarter-final of the Papa John's Trophy.

Elsewhere, there is an all-League Two tie as Sutton host Harrogate and League One Charlton will visit fourth tier Hartlepool.

Postponements mean Exeter City play Portsmouth on Friday, with the winner travelling to Cambridge on Tuesday.

Whoever comes out on top in that tie will visit League One leaders Rotherham in the last eight.

The four quarter-final ties will be played the week commencing 24 January.

EFL Trophy quarter-final draw

Rotherham United v Exeter City/Portsmouth or Cambridge United

Sutton United v Harrogate Town

Hartlepool United v Charlton Athletic

Arsenal U21 or Chelsea U21 v Wigan Athletic