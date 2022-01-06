Papa John's Trophy: Wigan Athletic to play Arsenal or Chelsea under-21s in last eight
Last updated on .From the section Football
Wigan Athletic will face either Arsenal or Chelsea under-21s in the quarter-final of the Papa John's Trophy.
Elsewhere, there is an all-League Two tie as Sutton host Harrogate and League One Charlton will visit fourth tier Hartlepool.
Postponements mean Exeter City play Portsmouth on Friday, with the winner travelling to Cambridge on Tuesday.
Whoever comes out on top in that tie will visit League One leaders Rotherham in the last eight.
The four quarter-final ties will be played the week commencing 24 January.
EFL Trophy quarter-final draw
Rotherham United v Exeter City/Portsmouth or Cambridge United
Sutton United v Harrogate Town
Hartlepool United v Charlton Athletic
Arsenal U21 or Chelsea U21 v Wigan Athletic
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - follow your team and sign up for notifications in the BBC Sport app to make sure you never miss a moment