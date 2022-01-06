Mallik Wilks: Hull City forward ruled out for eight weeks with foot injury
Last updated on .From the section Hull
Hull City forward Mallik Wilks is facing up to two months out with a foot injury.
The 23-year-old went off in the Tigers' 2-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest on 18 December.
The former Leeds and Barnsley man has scored three goals in 19 appearances this season.
"We're fortunate that we've got good options in that position that we can use. It's an opportunity for others now," boss Grant McCann said.