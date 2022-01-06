Last updated on .From the section Hull

Mallik Wilks joined Hull City from Barnsley in July 2020

Hull City forward Mallik Wilks is facing up to two months out with a foot injury.

The 23-year-old went off in the Tigers' 2-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest on 18 December.

The former Leeds and Barnsley man has scored three goals in 19 appearances this season.