Freddie Ladapo has scored 31 goals in 94 league appearances for Rotherham

Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo has submitted a transfer request.

The 28-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has scored 12 goals in 29 appearances for the League One leaders this season.

He joined the Millers from Plymouth in June 2019 and helped them win promotion to the Championship in his first season.

Rotherham have not confirmed whether they have accepted or rejected the request.