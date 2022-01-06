Freddie Ladapo: Rotherham United striker hands in transfer request
Last updated on .From the section Rotherham
Rotherham United striker Freddie Ladapo has submitted a transfer request.
The 28-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer, has scored 12 goals in 29 appearances for the League One leaders this season.
He joined the Millers from Plymouth in June 2019 and helped them win promotion to the Championship in his first season.
Rotherham have not confirmed whether they have accepted or rejected the request.