Chanka Zimba has scored nine goals for Cardiff's under-23 side this season

Cardiff City striker Chanka Zimba has joined League Two promotion-hopefuls Northampton Town on loan for the rest of the season.

Zimba, 20, made his Championship debut for the Bluebirds in November and is top scorer for their under-23 side.

He began his career at Blackburn where he was also a prolific scorer in the youth set up at Ewood Park.

"His stats are impressive and we have been impressed by what we have seen," Cobblers boss Jon Brady said. external-link

"He forced his way in to first-team squad contention at Cardiff through his performances for their under-23 team and what he needs now is to be regularly in and around a first-team environment for a few months."

Zimba joins a Northampton side second in League Two, eight points behind leaders Forest Green Rovers, with a two-point cushion over fourth-placed Tranmere Rovers in the automatic promotion places.

