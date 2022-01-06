Aaron Ramsey has scored six goals for Juventus

Aaron Ramsey's time with Juventus appears to be over, so where next for the Wales midfielder?

His club manager Massimiliano Allegri described him this week as an "outgoing player", with Ramsey now seemingly set for a departure, perhaps as early as this month.

The 31-year-old signed for Juventus on a free transfer in 2019, but it is now a statement of fact, rather than an expectation, that he is surplus to requirements in Turin.

But that is not to say a departure will be straightforward.

Ramsey's salary is likely to be an issue for many clubs, with Juventus paying him in excess of £400,000 a week.

Ramsey is a star performer for his country despite being unwanted by his club. It now seems a move back to the Premier League is very possible for the former Arsenal midfielder.

"Aaron hasn't started since the first game of the season. He's not started any of the next 25 games. That's the problem you have got," former Wales striker Iwan Roberts said on the Elis James Feast of Football podcast.

"It hasn't happened for Aaron at Juventus, the main reason is because he's been injured for long periods. And now clubs will be taking a risk in signing him."

Aaron Ramsey played for Cardiff City before joining Arsenal in 2008

Why do Juventus want him to go?

In Serie A, Ramsey has found it hard to replicate his form for Wales and Arsenal.

The Ramsey who starred for the Gunners, who became synonymous with late runs into the box, who scored 61 goals in 259 appearances, has not featured at all regularly in Italy.

Ramsey has played only 69 games for Juventus since joining in 2019, due to a combination of injury issues and the fierce level of competition in midfield at the Allianz Stadium.

This season has been a disaster for Ramsey. He has fallen totally out of favour under Allegri - who returned as manager in May to replace Andrea Pirlo - playing fewer than 100 minutes in total.

Ramsey has not featured for Juventus since September and has not played in successive games since March. The signs were not good even before Allegri's comments this week.

Now Ramsey knows he is unwanted. So what next?

Aaron Ramsey won the FA Cup in 2014, 2015 and 2017, scoring in the 2014 and 2017 finals

A Premier League return?

According to reports, Ramsey has already rejected an official approach from Burnley as he holds out for a move to a more high-profile Premier League side.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, given their newfound wealth, Newcastle United are the current bookies' favourites to sign Ramsey.

Crystal Palace, managed by another former Arsenal midfielder, Patrick Vieira, and assisted by Wales' former technical director, Osian Roberts, are also seen as likely suitors.

A return to Arsenal appears less likely, with Everton and Leeds United also reportedly showing some interest, along with clubs in Spain, Germany and France.

However, given the financial impact of Covid-19 and Ramsey's prohibitive wages, a return to the Premier League would appear more likely than a move to another European league.

Ramsey's friend and former Wales team-mate Danny Gabbidon says finding the right club, considering his salary, will be tricky.

"If you don't talk about the wages and just look at him and first-team football? I can't see Burnley happening, not with the way they play," Gabbidon said.

"That's the biggest comedown ever, going from Juventus to Burnley. I can't see that, the system doesn't suit him.

"Crystal Palace? That wouldn't be a bad move. With the way they play, the connection with Osian Roberts.

"What about West Ham? I can see them being a fit. Spurs? No chance! I can't see him going there.

"Arsenal? Well they say never go back."

Roberts feels Newcastle's financial position gives them an edge, but says it would be a gamble for Ramsey to sign at St James' Park.

"Newcastle could afford him, they can pay the Juventus wages and more, but if he goes there, he could be in the Championship next season," he added.

"I could see Leicester being a good fit for him."

Other than Newcastle, perhaps, it is hard to see any of Ramsey's suitors matching his current contract, so any move could be dependent on Juventus' willingness to subsidise his wages, or on Ramsey taking a pay cut - or both.

"I am not sure if Juventus would even look for a fee for Aaron, he might be able to go on a free, it sounds like they are desperate to get rid of him. They might be able to work something out," Gabbidon said.

Aaron Ramsey has played 71 times for Wales

The World Cup factor

In another season Ramsey might be able to be more pragmatic about his future and wait to see what happens in the summer, but his situation is complicated by Wales' bid to reach the 2022 World Cup.

Wales will play Austria in a play-off in Cardiff in March and, if they win, they will be just a game away from Qatar with Scotland or Ukraine visiting Cardiff with a World Cup berth at stake.

Wales are hoping to reach their first World Cup in 64 years and for Ramsey and Wales' other big star, Gareth Bale, it is surely a last chance to play at a World Cup.

Both players would love to be in peak form for Wales' huge play-off game, perhaps increasing their need to resolve their club futures this month.

"Aaron is still an important player for Wales," Gabbidon added.

"His options are limited a bit. It will be down to him in terms of his expectations with his wages and he will be really keen just to play first-team football.

"We [Wales] could be going to a World Cup and he's going to want to play and be as fit as possible for that kind of possibility as well."