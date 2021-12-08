Coventry United have picked up six points from 11 games so far this season

Coventry United Ladies have been given a 10-point deduction after they were saved from liquidation this week.

The Football Association will impose the automatic points deduction after a breach of competition rules in the Women's Championship.

Coventry United have the right to appeal the FA's decision.

Administrators had said the club would be liquidated on 4 January and contracts were terminated before a last-minute deal was verbally agreed.

West Midlands businessman Lewis Taylor agreed a takeover this week, securing the club's future.

Coventry United have picked up six points after 11 games, but will move 10 points below bottom side Watford - in the sole relegation spot - as a result of the deduction, unless successfully appealed.

Women's Championship rules state that a 10-point deduction will be applied if any club suffers an "insolvency event".

'How can the players be protected?'

Hope Powell hopes all players in the WSL and Women's Championship will eventually have professional contracts

Brighton manager and former England boss Hope Powell said the recent developments at Coventry United highlighted "how vulnerable the women's game still is".

Powell has called for "protection" for players and clubs in the Women's Championship and would welcome further support from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) and the FA.

"While [the women's game] has shifted and moved so far very quickly - players are professional, full-time athletes now and some are on very decent contracts - but there is still a wide gap between the 'haves' and the 'have-nots," said Powell.

"It shows how vulnerable the women's game still is. We really have to be mindful of the fact that it is still happening, and can still happen. We need to make sure those clubs are protected. We are talking about people's lives.

"The situation that arose at Coventry United is something we don't want to happen again. How can the players be protected? If it was an organisation like the PFA, that would be fantastic.

"But I also understand it's about being a professional footballer so that's something I'm sure the FA and maybe the new Barclays deal can assist in."