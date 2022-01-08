FA Cup fourth-round draw: When is it and which ball is my club?
The draw for the FA Cup fourth round takes place on Sunday following the third-round tie between West Ham and Leeds, which kicks-off at 14:00 GMT.
League One Cambridge United are in the hat after defying the odds to beat top-flight Newcastle at St James' Park.
National League North side Kidderminster Harriers, who beat Championship Reading, are the lowest-ranked team left in the draw.
The fourth round is scheduled to take place between 4-7 February.
The draw is taking place at Wembley Stadium, venue for the final on 14 May, and is being conducted by David James, who won the trophy with Portsmouth in 2008, and Leah Williamson, a two-time Women's FA Cup winner with Arsenal.
The holders are Leicester City, who are ball number 12 in the draw.
The draw numbers
1 Boreham Wood
2 AFC Bournemouth
3 Stoke City/Leyton Orient
4 Southampton
5 Chelsea
6 Liverpool/Shrewsbury Town
7 Cardiff City/Preston North End
8 Coventry City
9 Huddersfield Town
10 Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Kidderminster Harriers
12 Leicester City
13 Middlesbrough
14 Hartlepool United
15 Everton
16 Fulham
17 Tottenham Hotspur/Morecambe
18 Crystal Palace
19 Brentford
20 Manchester City
21 Wigan Athletic
22 Luton Town/Harrogate Town
23 Plymouth Argyle
24 Manchester United/Aston Villa
25 Wolverhampton Wanderers/Sheffield United
26 Cambridge United
27 Barnsley
28 Peterborough United
29 West Ham United/Leeds United
30 Queens Park Rangers
31 Charlton Athletic/Norwich City
32 Nottingham Forest/Arsenal
