Samir joined Udinese from Flamengo in 2016

Watford have signed Brazilian central defender Samir from Udinese on a deal until 2025.

Samir, 27, played 147 times in Serie A for Udinese, who he joined from Brazilian side Flamengo in 2016.

Samir is Watford's second signing of the January transfer window after left-back Hassane Kamara joined from Nice.

The Hornets have conducted several deals with Udinese in recent seasons as the club's owner Gino Pozzo is the son of Udinese owner Giampaolo Pozzo.

Watford have not disclosed a fee for Samir's arrival and the club are heavily linked with more potential January signings as they bid to improve their chance of Premier League survival.

Claudio Ranieri's side - 17th in the table and two points clear of the relegation zone - are linked with Besiktas and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, as well as Congolese midfielder Edo Kayembe, external-link who plays for Belgian side KAS Eupen.

