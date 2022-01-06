Last updated on .From the section Barrow

Will Harris is yet to score for the first-team but has been prolific at under-23 level

Sunderland have loaned striker Will Harris to League Two side Barrow for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old has played six first-team games for the Wearsiders since his debut against Gillingham in October.

Former Burnley academy player Harris has been a regular in Sunderland's under-23 side, scoring 12 goals in 30 games in total.

He is free to play in Barrow's FA Cup third-round tie at Barnsley on Saturday, with Sunderland eliminated.

