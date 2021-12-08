Laurie Walker: Stevenage sign MK Dons keeper on a permanent deal
Last updated on .From the section Stevenage
Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Laurie Walker from League One side MK Dons on a permanent deal, although the terms are undisclosed.
The 32-year-old has played once for the Dons this season, in addition to an emergency loan stint at Oldham and a spell with National League Aldershot.
Walker has spent the majority of his career in non-league, with clubs such as Cambridge and Kettering.
His arrival follows that of fellow keeper Christy Pym this January window.
