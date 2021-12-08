Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

Laurie Walker has been on loan to Oldham and Aldershot already this season

Stevenage have signed goalkeeper Laurie Walker from League One side MK Dons on a permanent deal, although the terms are undisclosed.

The 32-year-old has played once for the Dons this season, in addition to an emergency loan stint at Oldham and a spell with National League Aldershot.

Walker has spent the majority of his career in non-league, with clubs such as Cambridge and Kettering.

His arrival follows that of fellow keeper Christy Pym this January window.

