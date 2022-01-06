Erling Braut Haaland: Barcelona could sign Borussia Dortmund striker in summer, says Guillem Balague

Last updated on

Erling Braut Haaland
Erling Braut Haaland has scored 13 goals in 11 Bundesliga games for Borussia Dortmund this season

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Braut Haaland could join Barcelona in the summer despite them being more than a billion euros in debt, says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague.

The 21-year-old Norwegian has a 75m euros (£62.6m) contract release clause that could see him leave Dortmund at the end of the season.

"Barcelona need to get rid of big wages and big players, but it's possible and they're confident they can do it," said Balague on BBC Radio 5 Live's Euro Leagues podcast.

Barcelona, despite the promise from the new president Joan Laporta to keep him, had to let Argentina forward Lionel Messi leave on a free transfer last summer because of La Liga's financial fair play rules, but also because they did not fully believe Messi was the future of the club.

But they did sign 21-year-old Spain forward Ferran Torres from Manchester City in a £46.3m deal last month, with Laporta saying Barca were "back as big players" in the transfer market.

However, they have not yet been able to register Torres because of financial reasons.

"Laporta is selling a hopeful future," added Balague, who said Barcelona are finalising a loan from American investment bank Goldman Sachs of 1.5bn euros to rebuild the stadium and its surroundings, which has to be added to the 595m euros they already got from the bank. Some of the loan money will cover the 1.3bn euros debt that Laporta has admitted the club has to face.

"He's trying to imply they are up for getting any of the big players and Haaland is possible, very possible.

"How do they get Haaland? They get rid of a bunch of players and Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Sergino Dest, Clement Lenglet, Frenkie de Jong, Martin Braithwaite, Oscar Mingueza, Luuk de Jong are for sale and then they're able to bring in someone. It's complicated, but not impossible."

Balague explained that Barcelona might retract from their rejection of a private investors CVC loan La Liga has got for its clubs, and that might help raise the wage cap.

Haaland has scored 76 goals in 74 games for Dortmund in all competitions since joining from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

Erling Braut Haaland
Haaland was the top scorer in last season's Champions League with 10 goals. In 2021-22 he scored three goals, but Dortmund dropped down to the Europa League after finishing third in their group and will play Rangers in February

He has been linked to Europe's biggest clubs, but Balague believes La Liga would be his preferred choice.

"He would get more money in the Premier League but he prefers Spain," added Balague. "The lure of Real Madrid and Barcelona is still powerful.

"The relationship between [Haaland's agent] Mino Raiola and Laporta is very close. If the money is there they [Barcelona] would be considered and in exchange, Laporta would sign some of Raiola's young players.

"Barcelona have been linked to the Ajax right-back, and Raiola client, Noussair Mazraoui.

"If Barcelona do manage to get that money, Haaland would love to go to Barcelona. But that is what Raiola is telling Laporta. I very much doubt he has stopped talking to other clubs, including Juventus, Paris St-Germain or Premier League ones."

Barcelona are fifth in La Liga, 15 points behind leaders Real, and failed to make the knockout stages of the Champions League.

They have not been able to register Torres yet as their wage bill is too high and have tried to reduce that by offering France forward Ousmane Dembele, 24, a new deal, but on lower terms, which the player has rejected.

"Dembele is out," added Balague. "They could offer him on a free now to release money for Ferran Torres or leave Dembele out of the squad for the rest of the season if he does not accept the conditions.

"They are going to have to sell players and a lot of players because financial fair play for Barcelona means they can only keep 25% of money that comes in and the rest has to go to pay the debt.

"It is not easy to go back to the top, but certainly they are doing a lot of gambling to get there."

Comments

Join the conversation

197 comments

  • Comment posted by Doctor of Engineering, today at 21:31

    Does financial fair play mean anything? Seems only EFL clubs actually get punished for breaking the rules...

    • Reply posted by Jime, today at 22:01

      Jime replied:
      I dont think UEFA really understand how finance works and definitely have a linited grasp of fair play.

  • Comment posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 21:37

    They've reportedly signed Torres using a loan but can't register him?! Are we meant to take this story about signing Haaland seriously? Barca must have some magic accountants.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 21:43

      Bloomoon replied:
      For sure

  • Comment posted by TheGrinch, today at 21:34

    Why would Haaland downgrade?

    • Reply posted by wandrinfox, today at 21:51

      wandrinfox replied:
      Haaland could join Crewe this summer. I would be happy to supplement my vacuous assertion with several hundred words of bilge if the BBC sends a decent slab of the licence fee my way

  • Comment posted by FiftyYearsofHurt, today at 21:37

    Massively in debt, having to sell players to reduce their wage bill. Then suddenly they get another massive influx of cash and there's no thought of sensible financial planning. Nope, they go off spending like drunken sailors once again. This club is going to implode in the near future, and no amount of Super Leagues are going to save them. Insane.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 21:41

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Its almost hilarious. The gall of it. Reckless is too generous

  • Comment posted by iain streeter, today at 21:41

    Sky realised balague was useless so bbc sign him up enough said

    • Reply posted by Barts10, today at 21:43

      Barts10 replied:
      Superb.

  • Comment posted by Alexandre LackOfThreat, today at 21:32

    And if I sold my house I could buy a Lamborghini

    • Reply posted by John siev, today at 21:39

      John siev replied:
      If I sold mine the council would go mental!

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 21:47

    Barca and Madrid are totally corrupt.

  • Comment posted by my best friend, today at 21:36

    Balague has been playing FM again thinking it's real life.

  • Comment posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 21:30

    And Andy Carroll could join Real Madrid.

    • Reply posted by Doctor of Engineering, today at 21:49

      Doctor of Engineering replied:
      Hope not we need him at Reading

  • Comment posted by geoffinho, today at 21:46

    How on earth is it fair when a club can be over a billion euros in debt and still be allowed to buy possibly the best young player in Europe. I wish I didn’t love football as it has gone beyond stupid.

    • Reply posted by JC1974, today at 21:49

      JC1974 replied:
      They won't, it's BS.

  • Comment posted by Aldos Rush, today at 21:47

    Ballbague is just speculating to make himself a headline and the BBC go all in and make it their top story.

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 21:49

      Bloomoon replied:
      Yeah just clickbait

  • Comment posted by The Belly Putter, today at 21:46

    1 small problem. Why would the hottest player in the Champions League move to a club that won’t even be in the Europa League next season?
    Oh and how the hell are Barça affording him?
    Total click bait/non-story.

    • Reply posted by azza, today at 21:54

      azza replied:
      Maybe you need to check that dortmund are not in the cl at this point.

  • Comment posted by Molesworth eats Griffiths, today at 21:36

    Is there a club Haaland is not going to join?
    He has a humungous release clause and Barcelona is hocked up to the eyeballs.
    Are Guillem Balague and Mark Lawrenson related?

    • Reply posted by football mad, today at 22:29

      football mad replied:
      He isnt joining my team. Dont think he would be able to commit to training due to full time work commitments

  • Comment posted by Tacalabala, today at 21:47

    This is bloody nuts - they are selling half a team to gamble on a single player. I almost hope this goes through and Haaland then has a string of injuries.

  • Comment posted by Arthur Tirana, today at 21:38

    I have it on good authority (Derek over the road) that Haaland's going to Arsenal.

    • Reply posted by sirhvsjsdisw, today at 21:43

      sirhvsjsdisw replied:
      🤣👍

  • Comment posted by DorsetTiger, today at 21:37

    With what? A button, a Percy Pig and a Curly Wurly? They’d do well to afford one hair on his ponytail!

  • Comment posted by BOD, today at 21:34

    He will be at leeds

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 21:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Leeds born and bred

  • Comment posted by Pretty Parsons Green, today at 21:38

    There is an issue with this and its not anything to do with the player but it might have everything to do with the agent

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 21:50

    The financial situation at Barca is ridiculous - they have debt up to their eye balls and can't even register Torres yet. It's a joke.

  • Comment posted by BushTucker, today at 21:45

    Harland is La-La land if moving to Barca is 'progress' - they're in worse state than Utd. Raiola only befriending Barca as there's 1.5billion floating about and he can pocket 50mil

