Carljohan Eriksson has top-flight experience in Finland and Sweden

Finland international goalkeeper Carljohan Eriksson has joined Dundee United on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Eriksson, 26, arrives on a free after three years with Swedish top-flight side Mjallby.

The HJK Helsinki youth academy graduate made his Finland debut in a 0-0 draw against Wales last September, saving a penalty from Harry Wilson.

He joins United the day after fellow goalkeeper Trevor Carson moved to Morecambe on loan until the summer.

Current Tannadice number one Benjamin Siegrist is out of contract at the end of the season and likely to depart.

