Queens Park Rangers and Bournemouth have been fined by the Football Association after a melee during their Championship match on 27 December.

The Cherries were fined £25,000 and QPR £5,000 after players from both sides clashed in stoppage time.

It followed a coming together between QPR's Yoann Barbet and Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke.

Four players were booked in the aftermath, with QPR's Andre Dozzell sent off for a second yellow card.

"Queens Park Rangers FC admitted a charge from The FA and accepted the standard penalty," an FA statement said.

"AFC Bournemouth admitted a non-standard charge and requested a paper hearing where its fine was imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission."

Championship leaders Bournemouth won the match 1-0 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium thanks to Solanke's first-half goal.