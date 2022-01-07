Philippe Coutinho signs for Aston Villa on loan
Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa
Aston Villa have agreed a deal to bring in former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.
The deal, which is subject to a medical and a work permit being granted, includes an option to buy the 29-year-old Brazil international.
More to follow.
- Our coverage of Villa is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Villa - go straight to all the best content