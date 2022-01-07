Philippe Coutinho signs for Aston Villa on loan

Philippe Coutinho
Philippe Coutinho has scored 26 goals in 106 appearances for Barcelona since joining them from Liverpool in January 2018

Aston Villa have agreed a deal to bring in former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho on loan from Barcelona until the end of the season.

The deal, which is subject to a medical and a work permit being granted, includes an option to buy the 29-year-old Brazil international.

More to follow.

