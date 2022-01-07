Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Ten shirts worn on Sunday will be given to community organisations after the match

Arsenal will wear a white kit in Sunday's FA Cup tie at Nottingham Forest as part of an initiative to combat youth knife crime in London.

Twenty-seven teenagers were stabbed to death in London in 2021, with teen homicides in the capital the highest since 2008 despite a national lockdown.

Called No More Red, the campaign hopes to give young people "more safe, positive spaces".

The kit will not go on sale, but will be given to community organisations.

Arsenal's initiative is supported by kit sponsors Adidas as well as actor Idris Elba and former Gunners and England striker Ian Wright.

"We can never accept loss of life through youth violence as 'normal' in our city and it's so important that we all work together to create a better environment for young people," said Wright, who will take part in a mentorship scheme with Elba.