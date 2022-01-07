Halliday went from fan in the stand to hero on the pitch for Glentoran with his 2001 winning goal

Still playing at 42, you might think Michael Halliday would be putting his feet up and resting the night before a big Irish Cup tie.

However, the former Glentoran great has joked about considering a trip to the cinema on Friday evening ahead of Bangor's giant-killing bid against Larne in the first round on Saturday at Clandeboye Park.

It is a preparation approach that served him well the night before he etched himself into Oval and Irish Cup history by scoring the extra-time goal that saw the Glens beat Big Two rivals Linfield 1-0 in the 2001 final at Windsor Park.

Larne coach Tim McCann was also a key player for the Glens at the time and, as he looked forward to seeing his popular former team-mate on Saturday, Halliday recalled an incident that kept the players in good spirits on the eve of that huge occasion.

"We were staying in the Park Avenue Hotel the night before the final and had arranged to go to the Strand Cinema to pass the time and distract us," said Halliday, who spent 11 years at Glentoran before more success with Crusaders was followed by spells at Lisburn Distillery, Knockbreda and Dundela before joining Bangor in 2018.

"Tim and Colin Nixon were big mates and got on like an old married couple, and I just remember Nicky saying to Tim 'you get the drinks and I'll get the popcorn'. But when they got to their seats, Nicky had two large popcorns while Tim had one large drink - with two straws.

McCann looks on as Halliday peels away in celebration

"They were sitting there as if they were on a date. It gave the boys a good laugh and helped us relax."

While Halliday might remind McCann of that cinema trip on Saturday, he knows exactly what McCann will be saying to him when they catch up before kick-off.

"I'm looking forward to seeing Tim, it's always good fun," continued the striker, who also appreciated the irony in some of his current Bangor team-mates having not even born when he scored that iconic goal.

"Every time I see him, though, he tries to claim my winner from 2001. He had the header that hit the underside of the crossbar before I poked it in on the line as it dropped down - but he still insists his header was going in.

"It definitely wasn't, though. It hit the bar and was coming out and there was a Linfield player behind me who could have hooked it clear."

So, what is it about Halliday and the Irish Cup?

Halliday was back celebrating another cup final winner against Coleraine in 2004

It was a goal that launched a hugely successful career that would see Halliday, who also won three league titles with the Glens, become synonymous with the Irish Cup.

Three years later he was at it again, once more scoring the only goal as the Glens beat Coleraine in the Windsor showpiece. And he was on an Irish Cup final scoresheet for a third time against the Blues in 2006 when he put the Glens 1-0 up before Linfield hit back to win 2-1 and complete the domestic clean sweep.

For a man who grew up in the shadows of the Oval and supported Glentoran from a very young age, however, the memories of those two cup final winners will be cherished forever.

"I'd missed a few chances in the 2001 final so it was such a relief when I scored. Then to turn and run to the North Stand, hearing that massive wall of noise and seeing a load of Glenmen going mad was unbelievable," he said.

"I'd been one of those fans in the crowd for every single cup final the Glens were in for so many years before that. When there is a team that you support and you score the winning goal for them in a cup final, it actually is the stuff of dreams. And I've done it twice.

"The 2004 winner came against Coleraine, who had beaten us in the final the year before to deny us the clean sweep, so it was sweet. I always joke that I nutmegged Gareth McAuley with my goal, even though it was just a case of him getting across to try and cover before the ball went through his legs and in. He was a different level to us and soon got his move to England."

Halliday went into nets after having already scored in a recent Premier Intermediate League match for Bangor

His Irish Cup experiences even stretch to playing in a fifth round tie in nets for Knockbreda a few years ago - and, indeed, he donned the gloves once more for Bangor in a Premier Intermediate League 3-1 win over Armagh in December.

"I had to play the whole match in nets for Knockbreda and, despite conceding a free-kick early on, we won 5-1. For Bangor last month we managed to lose both keepers during a game so I was handed the gloves early in the second half. I'd already scored and we went on to win 3-1," he explained.

"It was a whole different type of pain the morning after that match. I used to play a lot of basketball, though, so am comfortable using my hands I suppose."

As happy as he is to reminisce about his cup final goalscoring exploits, Halliday smiles wryly when asked what it is about him and the Irish Cup - saying that his almost annual trips to Windsor finals as a fan may be a factor.

"People do ask me that question. I've been involved in five Irish Cup finals - four with the Glens and one with Crusaders - won two of them and scored in three, and I suppose that's what I'm remembered for.

"I started going to watch the Glens in 1987 and my first final was that year, the third of four back-to-back cup wins before taking a break in 1989 and winning it again in 1990.

"There was then the Glen Little final and the John Kennedy final - I was in the crowd for them all, maybe those childhood memories of the Irish Cup stayed with me as a player."

'I need new Irish Cup memories'

Halliday scored for Crusaders in an Irish Cup semi-final win in 2011

It's back to where it all started for Halliday in some way on Saturday, with that first final he attended as a fan 35 years ago being a win for Glentoran over Larne - with the winner, ironically, scored by Gerry Mullan, who scored in four finals.

He's never been on either end of a major cup upset in his career and, with Bangor two leagues below full-time Premiership outfit Larne, is eyeing a giant-killing before hanging up the boots.

"I need new Irish Cup memories. A quarter-final with Distillery is as far as I've got in the Irish Cup since leaving the Crues. I'd love to be involved in a team that takes down one of the big boys before it all ends for me."

If that shock win is to be pulled off, it will be masterminded by former Rangers and Linfield forward Lee Feeney - and Halliday is thoroughly enjoying playing for the man who is just one year his senior.

"Lee and his assistant John Douglas have created a great environment at training and around the club. Their preparation for matches is good, they have a clear idea of what they want us to do in each match and they have a plan for playing Larne.

"We know that we will need a lot of things to go our way, we need them to just not be as good as they can be and us to be at our best. But it's a one-off game and, while we don't want to sit and defend all day, the longer we can keep a clean sheet you never know. You only need one chance to score.

"Let's be clear, Larne are one of the best teams in the country and if we were to pull off a shock and beat them it would be one of the best team achievements of my career."

Almost like something out of the movies, you might say.