Richie Laryea has been capped 22 times by Canada

Nottingham Forest have signed Canada international Richie Laryea from Major League Soccer side Toronto FC.

The 27-year-old full-back has moved to the City Ground on a three-and-a-half year deal until June 2025.

He becomes Forest's third January transfer window signing following Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis and Steve Cook from Bournemouth.

"We're delighted to be doing our business early in January," Forest boss Steve Cooper said.

"It gives us to the opportunity to get the players embedded within the training programme quickly."

Forest, who host record 14-times winners Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on Sunday, are ninth in the Championship, just six points off a play-off place.

